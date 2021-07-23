Periya murder case accused assaulted in Kannur prison

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Periya double murder case accused and CPM worker KM Suresh suffered a head injury when he had a clash with a history-sheeter inside Kannur Central Prison on Thursday.

Suresh and Azeez, who was arrested from Thrissur under the Goonda Act, clashed over a trivial matter while they were exercising in the morning, said prison superintendent Romeo John. Azeez hit Suresh on the head with a stone, which was used as a dumbbell, he said. Azeez’s arm was broken in the attack.



Suresh was taken to the Kannur District Hospital. His wound required eight stitches. “Doctors said his health condition is stable. Suresh is back to the prison,” said John.

Azeez’s arm would need plastering, he said. Suresh, a native of Echilamvayal near Periya, is the third accused of murdering Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal. Azeez was shifted to Kannur prison from Central Prison in Viyyur on June 3 after he ran into trouble, said the officer.