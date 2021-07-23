STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Periya murder case accused assaulted in Kannur prison

Periya double murder case accused and CPM worker K M Suresh suffered a head injury when he had a clash with a history-sheeter inside Kannur Central Prison on Thursday.  

Published: 23rd July 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Periya double murder case accused and CPM worker KM Suresh suffered a head injury when he had a clash with a history-sheeter inside Kannur Central Prison on Thursday.

Suresh and Azeez, who was arrested from Thrissur under the Goonda Act, clashed over a trivial matter while they were exercising in the morning, said prison superintendent Romeo John. Azeez hit Suresh on the head with a stone, which was used as a dumbbell, he said. Azeez’s arm was broken in the attack.

Suresh was taken to the Kannur District Hospital. His wound required eight stitches. “Doctors said his health condition is stable. Suresh is back to the prison,” said John. 

Azeez’s arm would need plastering, he said.  Suresh, a native of Echilamvayal near Periya, is the third accused of murdering Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal. Azeez was shifted to Kannur prison from Central Prison in Viyyur on June 3 after he ran into trouble, said the officer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Periya double murder case CPM KM Suresh
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp