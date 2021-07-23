State Planning Board reconstituted

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Planning Board has been reconstituted with V K Ramachandran as its vice-chairperson for the second consecutive term. Dr P K Jameela, former director of health services and wife of CPM central committee member AK Balan, has been appointed as an expert member.

Earlier, the CPM state leadership had to drop its plan to field Jameela in the Palakkad Assembly seat following opposition from the district leaders. She has been included as CPM nominee in the Board. CPI nominee Dr K Raviraman will continue to be an expert member. Other expert members are Prof Mini Sukumar and Prof Jiju P Alex. Traveller Santhosh George Kulangara has been made a part-time expert member.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is the chairman of the board. Official members are ministers K N Balagopal, K Rajan, Roshy Augustine, K Krishnankutty, A K Saseendran, Antony Raju and Ahammed Devarkovil. Part-time expert members include Prof R Ramakumar and V Namasivayam. Chief secretary and additional chief secretary (finance) are permanent invitees. Additional Chief Secretary (planning and economic Affairs) is the member-secretary.

Other cabinet decisions

Ministers in charge of districts have been directed to convene meetings of stakeholders to arrange online learning facilities for students.

A managing director post will be created in the Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence.

Notification will be made for appointment to the vacant managerial posts in Malabar Cements Limited. They include chief chemist, chief engineer (mechanical), chief engineer (electrical), manager (materials) and manager (production).

Nine nursing posts created in the nursing college in Ernakulam in 2017 will be cancelled and seven posts of assistant professor in nursing will be created.