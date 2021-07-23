STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Using benamis, Karuvannur Bank cartel divert crores to realty business

Former manager kingpin of Rs 300 Cr scam, employees active members of cartel  

Published: 23rd July 2021 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo| PTI)

By B Sreejan
Express News Service

MK Biju, former manager of Karuvannur Service cooperative bank is the kingpin of the Rs. 300 Cr loan scam reported from the bank in Thrissur.

The departmental probe conducted by Irinjalakuda cooperation assistant registrar Omana KL has unearthed several procedural irregularities in disbursing loans of Rs. 50 lakh and above.

Large scale manipulation of records including forging of signatures, absence of security and bypassing officials concerned happened behind the passing of each such loan and Biju was a common factor in all those. 

Bijoy and Jills, two other employees of the bank, were also active partners of the cartel. Their friend Kiran who is not an employee of the bank had been part of several illegal deals related to availing unauthorized loans. The probe also found that the employees used the huge sums obtained as illegal loan for investing in tourism and retail business. Bijoy and Jills have investments in Thekkady and Munnar, besides managing a real estate business and running a wholesale grocery shop in their native place. 

“The routine procedure for sanctioning a loan warrants the president, vice president and secretary to interview the applicant and examine documents about his repayment capabilities. If land is pledged as security, manager of the branch concerned and the director board member from the locality need to inspect the plot of land and do a valuation. But, these procedures were not followed in several loans of Rs. 50 lakh,” noted the departmental probe report.

“Only Biju had inspected documents and signed the inspection forms for several of the Rs. 50 lakh loans. The president has given a statement that his signature was forged in such documents. Though the manager of the branch concerned needed to sign documents related to loans in their jurisdiction, Biju signed the document bypassing branch managers in many such reports using his authority as manager,” said the report. 

In his statement, president of the bank KK Divakaran admitted that practice of sanctioning loans of huge sum to employees who had real estate business was rampant in the bank. “This is a clear misuse of power entrusted on the director board,” the report said. The investigation doesn’t spare the secretary of the bank too.

“The secretary also failed miserably in discharging his duty of overseeing employees and even connived with the employees for illegal activities,” the report said. 

When the internal investigators quizzed Biju with all documents, he confessed that he and Jills were jointly managing a real estate business and a wholesale grocery shop in addition to their jobs in the bank.

“He also admitted that for the purpose of those businesses, he used to avail loans in the name of others,” records the report. Biju also said he had invested funds availed as loans from the cooperative bank in the tourism venture, Thekkady resorts private limited, owned by his friend Ananthathuparambil Bijoy who had also worked as a collection agent for Rubco showroom under the bank.

It is estimated that Biju had availed at least 300 loans of Rs. 50 lakh each under the names of various members in the last 10 years.

Another major finding of the probe panel is that some employees used benami members to avail loans of large sum. Kiran P Pallathu (no 19873) is one such case individual probed. The report lists 46 loans, most of them of Rs. 50 lakh, amounting to a total of Rs. 22.85 crore availed by Kiran.

Though loans were passed in the names of different members, loan amount was credited to Kiran’s savings bank account in all these cases.

“Kiran availed loans in the names of his business partners and relatives. He admitted to having a liability of Rs. 13.8 crore. His membership form and introducer couldn’t be traced. He pledged the same land for availing different loans,” finds the report. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karuvannur Bank
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp