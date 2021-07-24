STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala govt opposes CBI probe into illegal tree felling cases

Police have registered a total of 10 cases at various stations. The SIT is probing all cases under the direct supervision of Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch.

Published: 24th July 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Tree Felling

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that the probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the illegal tree felling cases is going on the right track. Hence a probe by another agency like CBI is not needed. The reports of felling of trees were taken seriously by the forest department and the police.

Police have registered a total of 10 cases at various stations. The SIT is probing all cases under the direct supervision of Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch. The CB also registered a separate case to unearth the criminal conspiracy regarding the illegal felling of trees and the investigation was entrusted to the Crime Branch SP, Thrissur.

The statement was filed in response to a petition seeking a CBI probe in the alleged illegal cutting and smuggling of trees from Wayanad and other districts in Kerala.

Various forest range offices of the state have registered 296 cases in connection with illegal tree felling from Patta, forest and puramboke lands. It was reported that teak and rosewood worth Rs 14 crore were cut and removed across the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tree felling case CBI Kerala
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp