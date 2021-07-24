Kerala govt opposes CBI probe into illegal tree felling cases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that the probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the illegal tree felling cases is going on the right track. Hence a probe by another agency like CBI is not needed. The reports of felling of trees were taken seriously by the forest department and the police.

Police have registered a total of 10 cases at various stations. The SIT is probing all cases under the direct supervision of Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch. The CB also registered a separate case to unearth the criminal conspiracy regarding the illegal felling of trees and the investigation was entrusted to the Crime Branch SP, Thrissur.

The statement was filed in response to a petition seeking a CBI probe in the alleged illegal cutting and smuggling of trees from Wayanad and other districts in Kerala.

Various forest range offices of the state have registered 296 cases in connection with illegal tree felling from Patta, forest and puramboke lands. It was reported that teak and rosewood worth Rs 14 crore were cut and removed across the state.