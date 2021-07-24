STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kodakara hawala heist: 22 accused, Surendran witness in chargesheet

The Kerala Police team probing the Kodakara hawala heist case submitted its chargesheet before the Irinjalakuda First Class Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday.

Published: 24th July 2021 06:27 AM

Kerala BJP state president K Surendran. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Kerala Police team probing the Kodakara hawala heist case submitted its chargesheet before the Irinjalakuda First Class Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday. As many as 22 people are accused in the case. Names of several BJP leaders also figure in connection with the case.

The chargesheet named BJP state president K Surendran as a witness. The police will also probe whether the party violated the model code of conduct for the assembly elections. The chargesheet said the BJP amassed Rs 40 crore, including Rs 3.5 crore from Karnataka, and disbursed it for campaigning across the state from March 5 to April 5. It also said Rs 4.4 crore allegedly brought by Dharmarajan --- another witness in the case --- from Salem, was also looted by a gang.

“So far Rs 1.45 crore has been recovered. The probe will continue to recover the rest of the amount. As many as 19 BJP leaders have been named witnesses in the case,” said investigating officer ACP V K Raju.

