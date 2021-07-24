More private hospitals have placed orders for Covid vaccine: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said more private hospitals will start distribution of vaccine based on the new vaccine procurement system introduced by the Centre. As many as 289 hospitals had placed orders for vaccines till July 19.

As per the new policy, a private hospital can order as low as 500 doses of Covishield and 160 doses of Covaxin. But it will be distributed through government channel. If it is at least 6,000 Covishield and 2,880 Covaxin doses, the manufacturer will send it directly to hospitals.

Pinarayi said orders for 2,01,320 doses through state channel and 13,95,500 doses for direct supply have been placed till July 19. Earlier, small and medium private hospitals couldn’t secure vaccines as the minimum purchase was set at 3,000 doses.

Pinarayi said the state would be able to vaccinate 60% of people in a couple of months if the Centre ensures adequate supply. He also dismissed reports that the state had 10 lakh doses yet to be distributed. “Such reports were aimed at tarnishing state’s image at national level,” he said.