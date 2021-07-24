STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

More private hospitals have placed orders for Covid vaccine: Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said more private hospitals will start distribution of vaccine based on the new vaccine procurement system introduced by the Centre.

Published: 24th July 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said more private hospitals will start distribution of vaccine based on the new vaccine procurement system introduced by the Centre. As many as 289 hospitals had placed orders for vaccines till July 19.

As per the new policy, a private hospital can order as low as 500 doses of Covishield and 160 doses of Covaxin. But it will be distributed through government channel. If it is at least 6,000 Covishield and 2,880 Covaxin doses, the manufacturer will send it directly to hospitals.

Pinarayi said orders for 2,01,320 doses through state channel and 13,95,500 doses for direct supply have been placed till July 19. Earlier, small and medium private hospitals couldn’t secure vaccines as the minimum purchase was set at 3,000 doses.

Pinarayi said the state would be able to vaccinate 60% of people in a couple of months if the Centre ensures adequate supply. He also dismissed reports that the state had 10 lakh doses yet to be distributed. “Such reports were aimed at tarnishing state’s image at national level,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
private hospitals Pinarayi Vijayan COVID vaccine
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp