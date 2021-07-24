STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Serosurvey shows exposure to coronavirus lower in Kerala

The survey took samples to identify whether people have developed antibodies against the infection. The antibodies can be developed by way of infectthrough vaccines.

Published: 24th July 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fourth serosurvey of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex body for medical research, found that a much less percentage of people in the state were infected with Covid as compared to the national average. 

The survey took samples to identify whether people have developed antibodies against the infection. The antibodies can be developed by way of infectthrough vaccines. While 67.6% people have developed antibodies nationally, only 42.7% have antibodies in Kerala.

The samples were collected from three districts — Ernakulam, Palakkad and Thrissur. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the survey vindicated the effectiveness of the state's Covid control measures and that Kerala has not been missing that many infected persons. "Going by the survey, there is one positive person when 28 people are checked nationally. But the survey found one person positive in every five tested. It shows that we are in the right direction with regard to testing," he said. 

He said timely treatment could be given because of the effectiveness in identifying the positive cases. "It also helped in limiting the number of people admitted in Covid hospitals and ICUs to 25,000 during the second wave. At any stage, the number of patients had never increased beyond the capacity. Naturally, the Covid deaths are also low," he said. 

The survey also pointed to the fact that a large number of the population could still be susceptible to the infection. TNIE reported on July 22 how the presence of a large number of susceptible population would lead to high new positive cases when daily cases have declined in other states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Serosurvey coronavirus Kerala COVID 19
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp