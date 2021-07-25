25-year-old nurse found dead in Alappuzha, sister’s husband in custody

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A 25-year-old nurse was found dead at her sister’s house at Kadakkarapally here on Saturday. The deceased is Harikrishna, daughter of Ullas, of Thalisserithara, Kadakkarapally.

Meanwhile, Ratheesh (Unni), husband of Harikrishna’s sister, who had been absconding since morning, was later taken into custody. Cherthala DySP Vinod Pillai said the police are examining all aspects of the incident. “At present, we cannot say if it is a murder,” he said.

“The exact reason for the death can be ascertained only after getting the autopsy report,” the DySP said. According to former ward member K Satheesan, she was found dead inside the house in the early hours of Saturday.

“After being informed, the police arrived at the house and examined the body. Ratheesh has absconded after the incident and this has triggered suspicion of murder. There were blood stains on her face and her clothes were torn,” he said.

Harikrishna had been working in the Medical College Hospital here, after being appointed as a temporary staff. Harikrishna had come to her sister’s house to take care of their children as she had gone for night duty in a hospital in Kochi on Friday. A probe team led by district police chief J Jayadev, Cherthala DySP Vinod Pillai and Pattanakkad station house officer S Biju has been formed to investigate the case.