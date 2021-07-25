Crime branch raids houses of accused in Karuvannur bank scam

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The crime branch, probing the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank Society scam, on Sunday raided the houses of six main accused.

The crime branch raided the houses of the bank's Karuvannur branch manager Biju Kareem, secretary T R Sunilkumar, clerical staff Reji Anilkumar, Bijoy K. M, accountant Jils and accountholder Kiran to get documents of properties and other important files in connection with the bank scam. It is also reported that Kiran, a native of Porathissery in Thrissur district, has already fled the country.

The crime branch team is also questioning the president of the director board K R Divakaran and other members as part of its investigation, officials said.

A fraud to the tune of Rs 300 crore involving its employees and local CPM leaders was detected in the cooperative bank last week following which the cooperation department joint registrar dissolved the bank's director board on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Thrissur district secretariat meeting of CPM is underway in Thrissur. As the state secretariat pointed out that there were serious lapses on the part of local leaders in dealing with the case, it is expected to take action against the local committee of the party and other leaders.