STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Crime branch raids houses of accused in Karuvannur bank scam

A fraud to the tune of Rs 300 crore involving its employees and local CPM leaders was detected in the cooperative bank last week.

Published: 25th July 2021 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

After demonetisation, raids were almost a daily affair for the Enforcement Directorate, IT personnel and CBI. Over Rs 266 crore found at a Malappuram bank and the raids on the former TN Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao at his office and residence were a few instances that stood out.

Representational Purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The crime branch, probing the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank Society scam, on Sunday raided the houses of six main accused.

The crime branch raided the houses of the bank's Karuvannur branch manager Biju Kareem, secretary T R Sunilkumar, clerical staff Reji Anilkumar, Bijoy K. M, accountant Jils and accountholder Kiran to get documents of properties and other important files in connection with the bank scam. It is also reported that Kiran, a native of Porathissery in Thrissur district, has already fled the country. 

The crime branch team is also questioning the president of the director board K R Divakaran and other members as part of its investigation, officials said.

A fraud to the tune of Rs 300 crore involving its employees and local CPM leaders was detected in the cooperative bank last week following which the cooperation department joint registrar dissolved the bank's director board on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Thrissur district secretariat meeting of CPM is underway in Thrissur. As the state secretariat pointed out that there were serious lapses on the part of local leaders in dealing with the case, it is expected to take action against the local committee of the party and other leaders. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karuvannur Cooperative Bank Society scam crime branch crime branch raids
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp