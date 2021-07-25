STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

He chased his dream, choosing rhythm over digital comfort

Quitting a cosy IT job, S Binu has achieved success making percussion instruments, reports Abhilash Chandran

Published: 25th July 2021 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Thekkanam is a remote place along the Kodungoor-Manimala Road in Vazhoor panchayat. But it is familiar to music lovers in the Middle East, Europe and the US, thanks to Master Musics that makes and deals in Indian musical instruments, especially percussion instruments.

When S Binu, known as Vazhoor S Binu, decided to quit his job with a multinational IT firm in 2015, his relatives and friends tried to dissuade him. But Binu couldn’t imagine living without the rhythm of percussion. He quit working as a digital marketing expert for the US firm at Infopark in Koratty to concentrate on his dream project. And he worked his way up to secure an export-import license and began selling instruments globally. “We export our products to countries where instruments made of animal hides are not banned,” Binu said.

Far from easy to begin with, it took him more than a year to carve out raw wood in the right shape to produce rhythmic percussion sounds. He started making mridangam, tabla and chenda from the workshop he set up at Thekkanam in 2016. Now, Binu’s workshop produces nine music instruments made of wood and animal hides, and three traditional measuring vessels such as naazhi, idangazhi (changazhi) and para. “Instruments like idaykka, thimila, thakil, chenda, udukku and maddalam are mainly for use in temples, while tabla, mridangam and ganjira are for musical concerts,” Binu said. 

Practising on the tabla and mridangam from his childhood, and having performed on stage, he had earlier started a music school ‘Kalaranjini’. It was when the person making mridangam and tabla for our school died that I started thinking about manufacturing the instruments,” Binu recalled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death toll in central China floods rises to 56, losses mount to $10 billion
Silver medallist India's Chanu Saikhom Mirabai during the victory ceremony of women's 49kg weightlifting competition during Tokyo Olympic 2020 on July 24, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account on day 1 as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver | Roundup
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp