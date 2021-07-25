Kodakara chargesheet is ‘his master’s voice’: K Surendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president K Surendran has termed the chargesheet in Kodakara black money heist as ‘his master’s voice’. The BJP leader told reporters here on Saturday that the chargesheet, prepared at the behest of those in power, does not have any evidence to link BJP leaders to the crime.

Surendran said attempts to prove that the black money belonged to BJP was part of political vendetta. “On what basis have the findings been made in the chargesheet? Two statements of Dharmarajan are mutually contradictory,” Surendran said and added that the investigating agency did not record Dharmarajan’s confidential statement.

Training his guns on the CPM, Surendran said the party’s state secretary A Vijayaraghavan and former minister A C Moideen were involved in the Karuvannur cooperative bank scam. Surendran alleged that the money was used by CPM to fight the recent assembly election.