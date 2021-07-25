STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Man held for sexually abusing grandchild

The Thiruvallam police have arrested a 66-year-old man for sexually abusing a minor granddaughter.

Published: 25th July 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Sexual Assault

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvallam police have arrested a 66-year-old man for sexually abusing a minor granddaughter. The arrested is Sivankutty of Ambedkar Colony, Thamalam, a former staff of government press. The girl was born to the daughter of his third wife.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8.30pm on Friday when the the girl was alone at home. The incident came to light when the girl revealed the matter to parents. The accused went absconding and he was arrested from a hideout from Malayinkeezhu.

He has been charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) and remanded in judicial custody. He was earlier charged under Pocso Act in a case registered in Poonthura police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sexual abuse Pocso
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death toll in central China floods rises to 56, losses mount to $10 billion
Silver medallist India's Chanu Saikhom Mirabai during the victory ceremony of women's 49kg weightlifting competition during Tokyo Olympic 2020 on July 24, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account on day 1 as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver | Roundup
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp