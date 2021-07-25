Man held for sexually abusing grandchild

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvallam police have arrested a 66-year-old man for sexually abusing a minor granddaughter. The arrested is Sivankutty of Ambedkar Colony, Thamalam, a former staff of government press. The girl was born to the daughter of his third wife.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8.30pm on Friday when the the girl was alone at home. The incident came to light when the girl revealed the matter to parents. The accused went absconding and he was arrested from a hideout from Malayinkeezhu.

He has been charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) and remanded in judicial custody. He was earlier charged under Pocso Act in a case registered in Poonthura police station.