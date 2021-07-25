Newly-wed found hanging in husband’s house in Kollam

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A 24-year-old woman was found hanging in her husband’s house at Sasthamkotta here on Saturday. The deceased is Dhanya Das of Kundara. The woman’s family alleged that her husband Rajesh used to harass her.

The police took Rajesh, a lorry driver, into custody and registered a case of domestic violence against him. Rajesh, a native of Nediyavila, and Dhanya, a jewellery shop staff, had got married three months ago.

It was Rajesh who found Dhanya hanging inside the house and informed the police. According to the police, the couple got into a verbal spat on Friday night. They said more details could be revealed only after postmortem examination. The body has been kept at Sasthamcotta Taluk Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Youth Welfare Commission has registered a suo motu case in connection with the incident. Commission chairperson Chintha Jerome has sought a comprehensive report from the district police chief.