Police intervene after Sr Lucy goes on hunger stir

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sr Lucy Kalappura, the nun who was expelled by the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) for violation of its rules, went on a hunger protest on Saturday evening against the inhumane approach of the inmates and superiors of the Congregation at Karackamala near Wayanad.

According to Sr Lucy, the power supply to her floor and room was disconnected by the other nuns at the convent. Following her protest, the police arrived at the convent and arranged an electrician to restore power connection to her floor, washing area and mess, where she eats her food. The nun who protested in front of the convent said that the atrocities against her by the nuns at the convent have become intolerant in recent days.

“They disconnected the electricity towards the floor and my room. It is sheer torture that I am being subjected to here. I went on the strike as there should be a solution to this,” said Sr Lucy. Sr Lucy said that though she has approached Karackkamala police and gave a written complaint regarding the issues she is facing at the convent a few days ago, there was no action.

Due to the inaction from the police, Sr Lucy decided to launch a hunger protest against the congregation. For almost five hours, Sr Lucy was sitting outside the convent. “I had approached the police and waited for them to take action and resolve the issues. But they have not done anything till now. Therefore, I planned to protest for my rights here in front of the convent. As I began the protest, the police arrived at the scene and they have taken measures to resolve the issue,” said Sr Lucy.