Sri Lanka invites Kitex to invest in island nation

The Sri Lankan team, which reached Kochi from Chennai, held a three-hour meeting with Sabu at his office in Kizhakkambalam.

Published: 25th July 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan delegation holds talks with Kitex chairman and managing director Sabu M Jacob in Kochi on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A team of Sri Lankan officials, led by Deputy High Commissioner Dorai Swami Venkiteswaran, called on Kitex MD Sabu Jacob in Kochi on Saturday and invited the apparel company to invest in the island nation.

The Sri Lankan team, which reached Kochi from Chennai, held a three-hour meeting with Sabu at his office in Kizhakkambalam. Venkiteswaran promised the best support and facilities for Kitex in Sri Lanka, which is one of the leading countries in terms of garment manufacturing and exporting.

Sri Lanka is the second country, after Bangaladesh, to extend invitation to Kitex after the company announced its decision to scrap the Rs 3,500-crore investment plan in the state. The plan was to open an apparel park in Kochi and establish industry parks in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Palakkad.

The invitation comes at a time when Kitex is holding talks with various other states. The company, following a meeting with the Telangana government in Hyderabad, had announced its decision to invest Rs 1,000 crore in that state. A delegation from Madhya Pradesh too had held a meeting with the Kitex MD.The company is also in talks with the state governments of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

