CPM’s hands stained with bank fraud: Kerala BJP president K Surendran

BJP state president K Surendran said CPM’s hands were stained with the sins it committed at Karuvannur Cooperative Bank.

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR:  BJP state president K Surendran said CPM’s hands were stained with the sins it committed at Karuvannur Cooperative Bank. Speaking after visiting the house of Mukundan, who ended life after receiving recovery notice from Karuvannur bank, Surendran said the bank authorities involved in the scam had threatened Mukundan and his family members several times. 

“He pledged his house and property to avail of Rs 15 lakh loan for his daughter’s marriage. But the bank has served revenue recovery notice demanding to pay Rs 80 lakh loan arrears along with the interests. Those behind the scam cheated him and looted money in his name. CPM leaders, even after knowing all these, protected them,” he said. 

Surendran alleged that former cooperative minister A C Moideen, CPM state secretary A Vijayaraghavan and former district secretary Baby John were responsible for this.

