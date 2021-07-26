STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala HC grants interim bail to ex-cops in ISRO conspiracy case

The court also extended the interim order directing CBI not to arrest P.S.Jayaprakash, former Central intelligence officer and 11th accused in the case for two weeks.

Published: 26th July 2021 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday granted interim anticipatory bail to former Kerala police officers, S Vijayan and Thampi S Durga Dutt, the first and second accused respectively in the case relating to hatching a conspiracy to frame former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and others in the ISRO espionage case for two weeks.

Justice Ashok Menon passed the interim order on the petition seeking anticipatory bail filed by the two former police officers.

The court ordered that the petitioners be released on interim bail on their executing a bond for Rs.50,000 with the two solvent sureties to the like sum if the CBI arrested the petitioners. However, the petitioners should cooperate with the investigation, held the court.

When the petition came up for hearing, the Assistant Solicitor General P. Vijayakumar appearing for CBI sought adjournment citing that the Additional Solicitor General of India will be appearing in the case. Then the petitioner's counsel requested for an interim order restraining the CBI from arresting them.

When the court asked whether the prosecution was going up on arresting the accused, the ASG was not in a position to say anything regarding the arrest. Therefore, the court said that it was granting interim bail to the two former police officers.

The court also extended the interim order directing CBI not to arrest P.S.Jayaprakash, former Central intelligence officer and 11th accused in the case for two weeks.

The petitioners argued that they had only acted in the best interests of the police department and they had not done any excesses on any accused. The accused in the espionage case were produced before the Magistrate court and when they were questioned by the Magistrate, they did not make any complaints of torture against the petitioners.

The CBI has filed a statement citing that then former police officers had played an active role and concocted an espionage case after hatching a conspiracy with the other accused in the FIR and other unknown persons. The petitioners were still very influential as they had once served as officers in the Kerala police. If bail was granted to them, it would create fear in the minds of probable witnesses who may be otherwise willing to speak the truth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISRO conspiracy case Kerala High Court ISRO espionage case former Kerala police officers Nambi Narayanan
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp