STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala tree felling case: HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of three accused, raps official

The court observed that the village officer was dancing to the tunes of the applicants

Published: 26th July 2021 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of Anto Augustine, Josekutty Augustine and Roji Augustine who are the first, second and third accused respectively in the illegal tree felling case at Muttil, Wayanad.

Justice K Haripal observed that the petitioners manipulated records and influenced officials. The petitioners are not entitled to get any relief from the court. The report of the Forest Range Officer also indicates that Roji Augustin had already collected an amount of Rs 1.40 crores from the Managing Director of Malabar Timbers on the promise that he would arrange more than 10,000 cubic feet of rosewood. It was not known how he would arrange such a quantity.

The materials produced by the petitioners themselves indicate that they have not come with clean hands. Such a discretionary relief cannot be granted to the petitioners who have not acted bona fide. Hence, the bail pleas were dismissed.

The petitioners argued that the cutting was done after obtaining the necessary sanction from the village officer.

The prosecution submitted that massive cutting of trees has been done from reserved forests. The investigation revealed that the quantity and size of the 54 rosewood timber logs seized from Karimugal, Ernakulam, do not correspond to or match with the timber cut and removed from the lands in Muttil, Wayanad. Besides, it was evident that the purchase invoice produced by the petitioner was fabricated and the timber seized was suspected to be illegally collected from forests of Wayanad.

The court observed that the village officer was dancing to the tunes of the applicants. Even though mention was made about the trees for which timber value should have been paid, the village officer had overlooked the vital aspect as to whether the price was remitted. It is also clear that before cutting the trees no one had visited the property. The village officer had only seen some trees felled in the holdings of the petitioners. The revenue officers or other authorised officers were not alerted before cutting the trees, observed the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala HC Wayanad
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp