STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Migrant worker's body found in sack buried in heap of sand in Kerala, suspect on the run

Police said a search was on for Dipin, another migrant worker, who is absconding. Both the labourers were working at the unit for the last month and were staying together in a room at the unit itself.

Published: 26th July 2021 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

The incident came to light when two women who work at the unit saw blood on the floor and followed its trail leading to the sand heap (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A migrant labourer from Assam was found brutally murdered at a tile making unit at Poothrikka under Puthencruz police station limits on Monday morning. The body of Raja Das, 28, was found in a sack buried in a heap of sand which was kept for tile construction.

Police said a search was on for Dipin, another migrant worker, who is absconding. Both the labourers were working at the unit for the last month and were staying together in a room at the unit itself. Dipin hailed from Murshidabad in West Bengal.

The incident came to light when two women who work at the unit saw blood on the floor and followed its trail leading to the sand heap. On being informed, a police team reached the spot and recovered the body from the sand.

A preliminary probe revealed that the victim died after suffering a deadly blow on his head and police suspect he was attacked while sleeping. Though the owner of the tile unit tried to call the missing worker on his phone, it was switched off.

Police have sent an alert to the railway station and bus stations to track the missing person. Locals said Dipin was last spotted leaving the unit premises at around 6.15 am and was seen at Kollencherry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Migrant worker Assam Kochi
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp