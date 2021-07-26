Migrant worker's body found in sack buried in heap of sand in Kerala, suspect on the run

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A migrant labourer from Assam was found brutally murdered at a tile making unit at Poothrikka under Puthencruz police station limits on Monday morning. The body of Raja Das, 28, was found in a sack buried in a heap of sand which was kept for tile construction.

Police said a search was on for Dipin, another migrant worker, who is absconding. Both the labourers were working at the unit for the last month and were staying together in a room at the unit itself. Dipin hailed from Murshidabad in West Bengal.

The incident came to light when two women who work at the unit saw blood on the floor and followed its trail leading to the sand heap. On being informed, a police team reached the spot and recovered the body from the sand.

A preliminary probe revealed that the victim died after suffering a deadly blow on his head and police suspect he was attacked while sleeping. Though the owner of the tile unit tried to call the missing worker on his phone, it was switched off.

Police have sent an alert to the railway station and bus stations to track the missing person. Locals said Dipin was last spotted leaving the unit premises at around 6.15 am and was seen at Kollencherry.