Robbers assault watchman, loot jewellery store in Manjeshwar

Seven masked men robbed 15 kg of silver, Rs 4.5 lakh cash, watches. They came with a gas cutter but could not break safe with 5 kg gold jewellery.

Published: 26th July 2021 12:32 PM

kerala robbery

Robbers escaped with jewellery and cash worth Rs 16 lakh from Rajdhani jewellery store, at Hosangadi in Manjeshwar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: A jewellery shop was robbed of cash and silver ornaments worth Rs 16 lakh at Hosangadi in Manjeshwar in the early hours of Monday.

The robbers assaulted and tied up the night watchman before breaking into Rajadhani jewellery store, said Kasaragod DySP P Balakrishnan Nair.

Owner K M Ashraf told the police that 15kg of silver ornaments worth Rs 10.68 lakh, Rs 4.5 lakh in cash, and a few expensive watches were stolen from his shop.

He had kept the gold jewellery in the Godrej Defender safe. "Around 5kg of gold was in the safe. They tried to crack it but could not," said Balakrishnan.

Seven persons wearing masks and gloves entered the shop around 1.30 am and left around 3 am, according to footage from surveillance cameras. They were carrying gas cutters and a cylinder. "They had come prepared but could not break the safe," said Ashraf.

Before entering the shop, they assaulted watchman Abdulla. "They broke his eye socket, gagged him, tied his hands and legs, and dumped him behind the shop," said Ashraf.

The jewellery store -- in a shopping complex 30m from National Highway 66 -- is 18 years old, and Abdulla has been its watchman for the past 12 years.

The crime came to light when a watchman of another store saw Abdulla lying behind the store around 3.30 am.

Abdulla is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Mangaluru

