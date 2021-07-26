STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thottappally protesters vow to continue agitation

Published: 26th July 2021

Sand mining underway at a riverbed, repersentational image

Mining at a river bed (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The use of force by the police on the members of the Karimanal Ghanana Virudha Ekopana Samithi last Friday while agitating against the mineral sand mining at Thottappally has only served to renew their resolve. A video of the police action has gone viral on social media. 

“The police unleashed violence on peaceful protesters. But that doesn’t deter us. We will continue with the agitation,” Samithi chairman S Sureshkumar said.

While the Samithi has been agitating for more than 50 days, the authorities continue to transport sand from here. On Friday, they blocked lorries transporting mineral sand from Thottappally to Chavara and the police caned protesters. Seven Samithi members and two police personnel were injured. Police have booked 14 people in connection with the incident. The video shows police beating the protesters with lathis. 

The transportation of mineral sand from the Thottappally estuary had resumed in May. The sand is being transported to the Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd and the Indian Rare Earths Ltd. Residents allege the government is engaged in large-scale mineral sand mining in the disguise of flood mitigation.

