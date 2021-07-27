Govt defers employees’ leave surrender benefit

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has deferred its employees’ earned leave surrender benefit (leave encashment) to another six months starting June 1, 2021. The previous deferment had ended on May 31, 2021.

This will be applicable to employees of universities, grant-in-aid institutions, autonomous bodies, statutory undertakings, welfare boards, apex societies and public sector undertakings. The only exemptions would be last grade servants, part-time contingent staff and municipal contingent staff, said an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The deferment will be applicable to all bills pending with the treasury as on July 26. Even before the order, the Treasuries Department was directed not to accept leave surrender bills.