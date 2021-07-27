HC gives state two weeks to take call on scientist’s request

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the state government to take a final decision within two weeks on a scientist’s request for permission to collect discarded blood samples of fever patients from various government health centres and laboratories towards developing a diagnostic kit to identify tiger moth disease from infectious viral fevers.

Justice P B Suresh Kumar issued the order on a petition filed by Wills Janardhanan, a scientist from Pathanamthitta who is working as a project coordinator with the SIDBI Innovation and Incubation Centre under IIT, Kanpur. M T Suresh Kumar, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that Wills had applied for permission before the principal secretary, health and family welfare, on July 1, but the department is yet to take a decision.

“There is urgency as the petitioner is obligated to submit the final clinically validated prototype for detecting tiger moth toxins in three months to the funding agency. If the government delayed the decision, that will affect his project,” the counsel submitted.When the petition came up for hearing, the government pleader said the final decision could only be taken with the assistance of a scientific expert.