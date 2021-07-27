STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala HC orders cancellation of B-Tech Ist and IIIrd semester exams of APJ Abdul Kalam Tech varsity

Justice Amit Rawal issued the order on the petition filed by Sagar A R, a fourth semester B Tech student and seven others challenging the decision of the University.
 

Published: 27th July 2021 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday ordered cancellation of the B-Tech semester Ist and IIIrd examinations conducted by the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Thiruvananthapuram through physical mode amidst pandemic. The court also restrained the university from conducting the rest of the exams scheduled to be held in the coming days. The exam has been commenced on July 9.

Justice Amit Rawal issued the order on the petition filed by Sagar A R, a fourth semester B Tech student and seven others challenging the decision of the University.

The counsel for the University has submitted that those students, who are unable to take the offline examinations due to Covid related issues will be permitted to take the next examinations which are conducted by the University for the very same semester treating the examinations so attempted by them as their first chance. However, the court rejected the stand of the university.

Rajesh Kumar TK, counsel for the petitioners contended that the offline examinations being conducted from July 9 for the first and third semester were against the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations. According to them, the UGC had ordered that only final year semester examinations need be conducted offline and other semester examinations should be conducted online only.

Their Fundamental Right of Equality before Law guaranteed under Article 14 was violated as the university decided to conduct B.Tech Semester VIII examinations online and the Semester I and IIIrd examinations in physical mode with utter disregard to the concerns of the health of the students. 152 colleges affiliated to the university and around 29000 students studying in these colleges.

Conducting the examination involves a huge amount of travel, huge use of public transport which are not possible in the present state of affairs. The usage of public transport for students to travel to examination centres also causes not only health issues but a serious logistics issue as only 50 per cent capacity is allowed in public transport as of date. There is no mechanism to avoid gatherings before the examination and after the examination putting a serious health issue. Therefore, conducting exams through offline mode will entail a huge risk of transmission of the virus, submitted the petitioner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Kerala B Tech semesters APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp