NCP asks Saseendran to exercise caution, suspends four leaders

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Forest Minister AK Saseendran has come under criticism from the NCP leadership for lack of vigil in the Kundara harassment issue and directed him to be cautious during phone conversations and while intervening in issues in future.The party also suspended four leaders, including its Kundara assembly constituency president Benedict B, whose daughter was allegedly harassed by NCP state working committee member G Padmakaran. Padmakaran and Kollam district committee member Rajiv were suspended earlier.

The decision was taken at a meeting of party leaders held in Kollam on Monday in the wake of the controversy. NCP state president P C Chacko said the meeting decided to suspend those who had tried to tarnish the party’s image.Apart from Benedict with whom Saseendran had a telephonic conversation, the audio clip of which was leaked to the media, to settle the issue, the party also suspended state committee members Pradeep Kumar, Jayan Puthenpurackal and Salim Calicut, Nationalist Mahila Congress state vice-president Honey Victor and Nationalist Youth Congress Kollam president Biju. The NCP leadeship had earlier suspended Padmakaran and Rajeev involved in the controversy.

The NCP directed the minister to be cautious while intervening in issues and during phone conversations. Party workers have been directed not to contact the minister directly with recommendations and petitions. The minister should be approached on such matters only through the state committee. “The minister is a senior NCP leader. There is nothing wrong in a minister intervening when the party is in trouble. A code of conduct has been issued for the minister and party members to follow,” said Chacko.

According to Chacko, Benedict, Kundara block president, was also a defendant in several criminal cases. The suspension is a disciplinary action. Pradeep Kumar was the one who made the minister call Benedict and Honey Victor spread the audio clip on social media, he added.