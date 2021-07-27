Relocate chapels for development projects, if necessary: KCBC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a statement on Monday, Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) president Cardinal Mar George Alencherry urged all Christian communities to be ready to relocate, if necessary, chapels and small places of worship for projects including National Highway expansion and other roads that pave way for the development of society.

His statement came in the backdrop of the recent High Court order regarding land acquisition for National Highway expansion. “The government concerned should take care to implement the 2013 Land Acquisition Act on time and with accuracy in case of re-locating places of worship. Government should give fair compensation while taking over private properties as well,” said Cardinal.

He said that Christians, who have contributed immensely to the development and progress of the nation, should act with a liberal mind-set on contemporary needs of the country as well.“The contributions that the Christian community has made and continues to make in various service sectors for the comprehensive development of the nation is a part of history,” the Cardinal said in the statement.

The Cardinal also urged the government to take care to plan developmental projects in such a way that it may not affect the existence of historically important places of worship and churches used by several of the faithful.