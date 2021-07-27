Robbers loot jewellery store after assaulting watchman

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: A Jewelleryshop was robbed of cash and silver ornaments worth Rs 16 lakh at Hosangadi in Manjeshwar in the early hours of Monday. The robbers assaulted and tied up the night watchman before breaking into Rajadhani, the jewellery store, said Kasaragod DySP P Balakrishnan Nair. Owner KM Ashraf told the police that 15kg of silver ornaments worth Rs 10.68 lakh, Rs 4.5 lakh in cash and a few expensive watches were robbed from his shop.

He had kept the gold jewellery in the Godrej Defender safe. “Around 5kg of gold was in the safe. They tried to crack it, but could not,” said Balakrishnan. Seven persons wearing masks and gloves entered the shop around 1.30am and left around 3am, according to footage from surveillance cameras. They were carrying gas cutters and a cylinder. “They had come prepared but could not break the safe,” said Ashraf.Before entering the shop, the robbers assaulted watchman Abdulla.

