STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Robbers loot jewellery store after assaulting watchman

A Jewelleryshop was robbed of cash and silver ornaments worth Rs 16 lakh at Hosangadi in Manjeshwar in the early hours of Monday.

Published: 27th July 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Gold Jewellery

Gold Jewellery. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KASARGOD:  A Jewelleryshop was robbed of cash and silver ornaments worth Rs 16 lakh at Hosangadi in Manjeshwar in the early hours of Monday. The robbers assaulted and tied up the night watchman before breaking into Rajadhani, the jewellery store, said Kasaragod DySP P Balakrishnan Nair. Owner KM Ashraf told the police that 15kg of silver ornaments worth Rs 10.68 lakh, Rs 4.5 lakh in cash and a few expensive watches were robbed from his shop.

He had kept the gold jewellery in the Godrej Defender safe. “Around 5kg of gold was in the safe. They tried to crack it, but could not,” said Balakrishnan. Seven persons wearing masks and gloves entered the shop around 1.30am and left around 3am, according to footage from surveillance cameras. They were carrying gas cutters and a cylinder. “They had come prepared but could not break the safe,” said Ashraf.Before entering the shop, the robbers assaulted watchman Abdulla. 

7 men wearing masks and gloves robbed 15kg of silver, C4.5 lakh in cash and watches
They came with a gas cutter but could not break the safe containing 5kg gold jewellery

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kasaragod
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp