Shortage of doses to hit Covid vaccination drive Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vaccine distribution in many districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Thrissur, will be hit on Tuesday due to lack of stock, Health Minister Veena George has said. In Ernakulam, the existing Covaxin stock will be given.Veena was talking about government-supplied doses distributed through public vaccination centres.

According to her, the increase in vaccine distribution in the past week was due to the arrival of fresh stock after July 18. A health official said the situation is likely to continue for two more days. The state has once again reminded the Centre about the vaccine shortage days after union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya accused the LDF government of hoarding 10 lakh doses.Veena said the delay in supply from the Centre has affected the pace of distribution. She said the state has asked for 60 lakh doses for the next month against the supply of 30 lakh doses.

As many as 22 lakh doses will be given to people for the second dose leaving just 8 lakh doses for those taking the first jab. She said it was important to vaccinate the maximum number of people in the shortest possible time because the state has a large number of susceptible population as per the latest sero-survey.

She also reminded minister of state and BJP leader V Muraleedharan to help the state to get more vaccines from the Centre.Veena said people aged above 45 in Wayanad and Kasaragod have been given atleast one dose of vaccine. As per the data available with the department 2,72,333 in Wayanad and 3,50,648 in Kasaragod received the first dose.

22 lakh doses out of a total 30 lakh supplied by Centre will be given to people for the second jab.

People aged above 45 in Wayanad and Kasaragod have been given atleast one dose of vaccine, says health minister