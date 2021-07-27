STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

TN’s reluctance to follow rule curve at Mullaperiyar adds to Kerala’s woes

Though the neighbouring state is drawing more water, level continues to rise in the dam

Published: 27th July 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Mullaperiyar Dam

Mullaperiyar Dam (File photo| EPS)

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: As the rising water level in Mullaperiyar spreads panic in downstream areas, It has been revealed that Tamil Nadu has not implemented the rule curve for operation of the dam despite a direction from the Supreme Court. According to Idukki district administration, the inflow at Mullaperiyar dam was 2,821 cubic feet per second (cusecs) and the water level stood at 136.25 ft on Monday evening. 

Tamil Nadu, which was drawing 909 cusecs of water on Sunday increased the quantity to 1,867 cusecs. Still the water level was slowly rising in the dam. As the water level in Mullaperiyar crossed the 136 mark, an air of anxiety spread in downstream areas of Vandiperiyar, Karinkulam Chappathu and Upputhara on Monday. While the district administration sounded an alert in the area, many families started shifting elders to houses of relatives. Meanwhile, the district administration heaved a sigh of relief as rain subsided and there was a sharp drop in inflow to the dam. The Supreme Court had directed Tamil Nadu on March 16, 2021 to implement rule curve, gate operation schedule and instrumentation at the dam within one month, failing which the Chief Secretary will be held responsible. Seismic instrumentation is an integral part of dam safety to understand seismic hazards. This will help understand the dynamic response of dams during earthquake and assess the impact of such events.

Though Tamil Nadu has prepared the rule curve, it has not implemented it. Mullaperiyar Protest Committee alleged that Tamil Nadu is planning to raise the water level to 142 feet, the maximum storage limit set by Supreme Court, which may lead to a 2018-like situation. The dam had recorded an inflow of 7,139 cusecs on July 24 and water level increased by three feet in two days.

After the 2018 floods, the Central Water Commission had directed Kerala to fix the rule curve for eight reservoirs with a storage of more than 200 (million cubic metres) MCM. Within six months the state fixed the rule curve for KSEB dams Idukki, Idamalayar, Pampa - Kakki and Banasura Sagar, Irrigation dams Malampuzha and Kallada within six months. However, Tamil Nadu is yet to fix the rule curve for Mullaperiyar and Parambikulam dams.   

“The district administration will have to evict people staying in downstream areas when the water level touches 140 feet. We are planning to meet the Irrigation minister on Tuesday to air our grievances. Tamil Nadu will open the flood gates when the water level touches 142 feet,” said Mullaperiyar Protest Committee general convener Shaji P Joseph.   

Activist Dr Joe Joseph had approached the Supreme Court last year seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to fix the rule curve for Mullaperiyar immediately. Though the court issued a direction, Tamil Nadu is yet to implement it. “The water level in Mullaperiyar rose by 3 ft in just two days last week. If there is another bout of heavy rain, the dam will overtop and it will spell disaster for the people living downstream. The Supreme Court will take up the case on August 9 and we hope Tamil Nadu will implement the rule curve before that,” he said.    

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Tamil Nadu Mullaperiyar dam
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp