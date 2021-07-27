TN’s reluctance to follow rule curve at Mullaperiyar adds to Kerala’s woes

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the rising water level in Mullaperiyar spreads panic in downstream areas, It has been revealed that Tamil Nadu has not implemented the rule curve for operation of the dam despite a direction from the Supreme Court. According to Idukki district administration, the inflow at Mullaperiyar dam was 2,821 cubic feet per second (cusecs) and the water level stood at 136.25 ft on Monday evening.

Tamil Nadu, which was drawing 909 cusecs of water on Sunday increased the quantity to 1,867 cusecs. Still the water level was slowly rising in the dam. As the water level in Mullaperiyar crossed the 136 mark, an air of anxiety spread in downstream areas of Vandiperiyar, Karinkulam Chappathu and Upputhara on Monday. While the district administration sounded an alert in the area, many families started shifting elders to houses of relatives. Meanwhile, the district administration heaved a sigh of relief as rain subsided and there was a sharp drop in inflow to the dam. The Supreme Court had directed Tamil Nadu on March 16, 2021 to implement rule curve, gate operation schedule and instrumentation at the dam within one month, failing which the Chief Secretary will be held responsible. Seismic instrumentation is an integral part of dam safety to understand seismic hazards. This will help understand the dynamic response of dams during earthquake and assess the impact of such events.

Though Tamil Nadu has prepared the rule curve, it has not implemented it. Mullaperiyar Protest Committee alleged that Tamil Nadu is planning to raise the water level to 142 feet, the maximum storage limit set by Supreme Court, which may lead to a 2018-like situation. The dam had recorded an inflow of 7,139 cusecs on July 24 and water level increased by three feet in two days.

After the 2018 floods, the Central Water Commission had directed Kerala to fix the rule curve for eight reservoirs with a storage of more than 200 (million cubic metres) MCM. Within six months the state fixed the rule curve for KSEB dams Idukki, Idamalayar, Pampa - Kakki and Banasura Sagar, Irrigation dams Malampuzha and Kallada within six months. However, Tamil Nadu is yet to fix the rule curve for Mullaperiyar and Parambikulam dams.

“The district administration will have to evict people staying in downstream areas when the water level touches 140 feet. We are planning to meet the Irrigation minister on Tuesday to air our grievances. Tamil Nadu will open the flood gates when the water level touches 142 feet,” said Mullaperiyar Protest Committee general convener Shaji P Joseph.

Activist Dr Joe Joseph had approached the Supreme Court last year seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to fix the rule curve for Mullaperiyar immediately. Though the court issued a direction, Tamil Nadu is yet to implement it. “The water level in Mullaperiyar rose by 3 ft in just two days last week. If there is another bout of heavy rain, the dam will overtop and it will spell disaster for the people living downstream. The Supreme Court will take up the case on August 9 and we hope Tamil Nadu will implement the rule curve before that,” he said.