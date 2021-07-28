STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Anticipatory bail plea by man accused of beating up wife over dowry: Kerala HC seeks government stand

The 31-year-old man is accused of harassing and assaulting his wife and also beating up his father-in-law over alleged dowry demand.

Published: 28th July 2021 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Dowry, Marriage, Dowry Death

For representation only (Express Illustrations | Durgadatt Pandey)

By PTI

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has sought the response of the state government on an anticipatory bail plea filed by a man, who allegedly beat up his wife and her father over not meeting his dowry demands.

Justice Shircy V directed the public prosecutor to take instructions in the matter and listed it for hearing on August 5.

The 31-year-old man is accused of harassing and assaulting his wife and also beating up his father-in-law over alleged dowry demand.

The couple got married in April this year and it was a second marriage for both of them.

In the plea filed through advocate C A Chacko, the husband has claimed that he is innocent and has denied the allegations against him.

According to the police an FIR has been registered against the husband and his parents under sections 498A (dowry harassment), 323 (causing hurt), 506(intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the IPC and various provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
downry kerala hc anticipatory bail plea
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp