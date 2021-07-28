STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decision on Thrikkakara dog culling taken by top civic officials: Junior health officer in HC

A junior health inspector cannot take such a decision in the municipality, said the anticipatory bail petition filed by Sajikumar.

Published: 28th July 2021

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The junior health inspector of Ernakulam district's Thrikkakara municipality AM Sajikumar, who is the fifth accused in a case related to the alleged mass killing of stray dogs, on Wednesday submitted before the Kerala High Court that the decision to kill the dogs were taken by the meeting of the municipal chairperson, secretary, chairman of the standing committee for health, and it was they who engaged the person to kill the dogs. 

In his submission, Sajitkumar said the statement of the other accused persons before the police that the junior health inspector was responsible for the action was aimed at giving a clean-chit to the chairperson and other officials of the municipality. A junior health inspector cannot take such a decision in the municipality, said the anticipatory bail petition filed by Sajikumar.

The prosecution allegation was that over 100 stray dogs were poisoned to death and dumped into the waste yard of Thrikkakara municipality within a span of nearly 12 months by a four-member gang allegedly on the orders of the municipality.

Sajikumar stated that various complaints were received at the municipality regarding the difficulties being faced by the general public due to the increase in the number of stray dogs. It was brought to the notice of the Standing committee for health in its meeting by Raashid Ullampalli, chairman of the committee to control the stray dogs either by killing them or capturing them and removing them from the area.  However, as the matter was not included in the agenda of the meeting, it was opposed by MJ Dixon and KX Simon, the councillors of the municipality. 

Therefore, Raashid Ullampalli made it clear that he will make a decision after consulting with Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan and the secretary. Later the meeting was held and Raashid Ullampalli suggested the names of few persons from Kozhikode to kill the dogs. The Secretary also agreed to adjust the fund from other sources to meet the expenses for killing the dogs as a separate file is not maintained for that purpose. The secretary had permitted the gang, who were assigned to kill the dogs, to stay in the community hall owned by the municipality. The allegations against the petitioner are false and incorrect.

The first to four accused persons in the case appeared before the police and they deposed that it was at the instance of the Junior Health Inspector, they had come from Kozhikode and the health inspector was also supplied poison for killing the dogs. The petitioner submitted that he has no connection with the alleged incident.

"False allegations are levelled against the petitioner to divert the investigation against the chairperson and others in the municipality. He has no role either in the meeting convened by the Chairperson or the execution of the decision to kill the dogs," stated the petition.

The petitioner also submitted that the Chairperson, Secretary, and the Standing Committee Chairman (Health) had undertaken the same exercise of killing the dogs with the help of 1 to 4 accused in April 2021 in the municipality. The secretary has paid the amount to the persons who executed their decision by diverting the amount from other funds of the municipality.

