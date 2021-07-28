Entrepreneurs in Kerala keen on further investments of Rs 1,500 crore, says CII survey

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Around 15 companies have shown interest in total investments worth Rs 1,500 crore in Kerala, according to a survey by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) among entrepreneurs who are running businesses in the state.

CII southern region chairman C K Ranganathan told reporters on Wednesday that the survey was aimed at assessing their plans on further investments in Kerala. He said the initiative was part of a slew of measures being undertaken by the industry body to tap the encouraging industrial climate prevailing in the state.

The survey findings come amid the announcement by the Kochi-based Kitex group that it would carry out its Rs 3,500 crore expansion outside Kerala due to "harassment and unnecessary inspections" by various government departments.

Ranganathan said there will be a special focus on the north Kerala region to bridge the urban-rural divide in the industrial sphere. “CII is tying up with the state government for demand aggregation and creating employment opportunities for seven lakh youth in the next five years," he said. The proposal includes establishing an industry facilitation cell, facilitating the digital transformation of skilling & employment in Kerala, building the capacity of existing resources like mobilization team of Kudumbshree, Additional Skills Acquisition Programme Kerala (ASAP), Kerala Academy for Skill Excellence (KASE), employment exchanges, etc. and also the creation of a cadre of barefoot counsellors for effective outreach.

Ranganathan also said, “The single window clearance in the state is one of the best in the country. Now trade unions are listening to the industry and businesses." He said CII will work with the state government to attract investment towards the proposed FMCG, Ayurveda and medical equipment parks in the state.

He said CII has taken up with the state government the issue of supporting the livelihoods of people who have staked their fate on the tourism industry which is in dire straits since the onset of COVID-19. He said that CII holds policy dialogues with state governments on ease of doing business, especially for MSMEs and startups. The creation of a disaster management fund to support industries at the time of natural calamities has been another highlight of CII’s initiatives.

The government should incentivise the industry which has vaccinated all its employees. In the case of a third wave, the government should implement the lockdown in advance but should focus on micro-management rather than a blanket lockdown, he said.

Srinath Vishnu, chairman, CII Kerala State Council, said in the last four years, 15,411 MSMEs set up ventures in the state which is indicative of the favourable industrial climate prevailing here.



Geemon Korah, vice chairman, CII Kerala & executive director & CEO, Kancor Ingredients Ltd, also spoke on the occasion.