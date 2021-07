By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The results of HSE and VHSE examinations held this year will be announced on Wednesday. General Education Minister V Sivankutty will announce it at 3pm at the PR chamber.

The results will be available from 4pm on www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in, http://results.kerala.nic.in, www. dhsekerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in and www.kerala.gov.in. It will also be available on mobile apps , ‘Saphalam 2021’ and ‘iExams- Kerala’. About 4,46,471 students had written the exams.