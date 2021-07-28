It’s official! Catholic bishop brings out circular on bigger families, offers more incentives to laity

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A day after launching a campaign on social media for bigger families, the Syro-Malabar Eparchy of Pala on Tuesday formalised its decision to encourage maximum children in a family with eparchy head Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangattu bringing out a circular to be read out in each parish on coming Sunday. At the same time, the Church has expanded its offers to the laity by including more sops like employment for a member in a family having five or more children.

As per the official circular of the bishop, the monthly financial aid of Rs 1,500 to the couples who are married after 2000 and have five or more children will be distributed from August 2021 through its Family Apostolate. Secondly, either of the couple having five or more children will get preference for employment in Mar Sleeva Medicity, a hospital run by the diocese in Pala, according to their educational qualifications.

The women who are delivering their fourth child onward are entitled to free delivery care -- from admission to discharge -- in the diocese’s hospitals at Pala and Muttuchira near Kaduthuruthy. Another offer is that the fourth child and younger siblings in a family under the diocese will be offered free education at its Mar Sleeva Nursing College, provided the admission conforms to the government rules. Similarly, the tuition fee will be waived for the fourth and subsequent children who get admission to the diocese’s St Joseph’s College of Engineering and Technology and College of Hotel Management.

Finally, the fourth and subsequent children who were born between 2000 and 2021 and having financial difficulties will get priority in the recruitment to the diocese’s educational institutions in accordance with mandatory qualifications and existing government norms.

The circular stated that all these schemes are being announced as a measure of relief to the large families to face their existing difficulties and as part of projects during the ‘Year of Family.’ “Families are experiencing a severe financial crisis these days. The education of children, their health and employment have all become arduous tasks,” it said.