STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

It’s official! Catholic bishop brings out circular on bigger families, offers more incentives to laity

The women who are delivering their fourth child onward are entitled to free delivery care -- from admission to discharge -- in the diocese’s hospitals at Pala and Muttuchira near Kaduthuruthy.

Published: 28th July 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

church-Christians

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A day after launching a campaign on social media for bigger families, the Syro-Malabar Eparchy of Pala on Tuesday formalised its decision to encourage maximum children in a family with eparchy head Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangattu bringing out a circular to be read out in each parish on coming Sunday. At the same time, the Church has expanded its offers to the laity by including more sops like employment for a member in a family having five or more children.

As per the official circular of the bishop, the monthly financial aid of Rs 1,500 to the couples who are married after 2000 and have five or more children will be distributed from August 2021 through its Family Apostolate. Secondly, either of the couple having five or more children will get preference for employment in Mar Sleeva Medicity, a hospital run by the diocese in Pala, according to their educational qualifications.

The women who are delivering their fourth child onward are entitled to free delivery care -- from admission to discharge -- in the diocese’s hospitals at Pala and Muttuchira near Kaduthuruthy. Another offer is that the fourth child and younger siblings in a family under the diocese will be offered free education at its Mar Sleeva Nursing College, provided the admission conforms to the government rules. Similarly, the tuition fee will be waived for the fourth and subsequent children who get admission to the diocese’s St Joseph’s College of Engineering and Technology and College of Hotel Management.

Finally, the fourth and subsequent children who were born between 2000 and 2021 and having financial difficulties will get priority in the recruitment to the diocese’s educational institutions in accordance with mandatory qualifications and existing government norms.

The circular stated that all these schemes are being announced as a measure of relief to the large families to face their existing difficulties and as part of projects during the ‘Year of Family.’ “Families are experiencing a severe financial crisis these days. The education of children, their health and employment have all become arduous tasks,” it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Catholic bishop
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • anthony
    Great
    17 hours ago reply
Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp