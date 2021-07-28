STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala can attract responsible investments: P Rajeeve

The state has the potential to be the destination for responsible investments in the country, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve.

Published: 28th July 2021 06:03 AM

P Rajeeve

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has the potential to be the destination for responsible investments in the country, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve. He said a high human development index would make the state an ideal destination for such investments when the focus across the globe has shifted to responsible investment during the time of pandemic. He said a plan was on the anvil to grade industries based on responsible investments.

In his maiden response to a discussion in the assembly on Tuesday, he listed a slew of reform measures adopted by his department. The most prominent among them would be to start a centralised inspection system to facilitate impartial inspections in industrial units on August 1. Law will be framed for a statutory grievance mechanism to address the issues faced by investors, Rajeeve said. He also said a final draft on preparing master plan for public sector units will be prepared by August 15. 

Further investments of the government to the PSUs will be dependent on the grading. A committee has been set up to reform the laws related to trade to do away with obsolete rules. The minister informed the house that Coconics, a special purpose vehicle formed by government and private companies to make laptops, has taken steps to address complaints of students on the laptops distributed. 

