Kodakara black money: Arrest depends on material proof, says HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has observed that the arrest of BJP leaders in Kodakara black money case depends on the incriminating material available against those summoned and it is for the investigating officers to consider whether arrest is required or not.

“Merely because some persons, allegedly from BJP, a national party, were interrogated but none was arrested, it does not mean those summoned should be arrested and that there is no progress in the probe. Arrest depends on incriminating material available against those summoned,” said the court.

The court made the observation when the petitioner alleged that the investigation team had questioned some BJP leaders in Kerala, but there was no progress in the probe. The police have not collected the call details of the accused. The petition was filed by Isacc Varghese, state president, All Kerala Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Protection Council, Palakkad, seeking to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.