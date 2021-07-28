Koodalmanikyam temple’s renovated eastern tower dedicated to devotees

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The renovated eastern tower (gopuram) of Koodalmanikyam temple was dedicated to devotees. After the dedication, Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan lauded ICL Fincorp’s chairman and managing director K G Anil Kumar, chief operating officer Uma Anil Kumar and their family members for spending a huge amount on the renovation.

The minister also appreciated the ICL Fincorp for being part of the various anti-Covid programmes. K G Anil Kumar, Uma Anil Kumar and their son Amaljit A Menon dedicated the eastern gopuram at the function. Higher Education Minister R Bindu presided over the function. Municipal chairperson Sonia Giri was the chief guest.