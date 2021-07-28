Loan sharks on the prowl to ensnare farmers, workers

A Satish By

PALAKKAD: Farmers, daily wage workers and small-time traders in rural areas who have been facing a long spell of losses due to the Covid-induced lockdown are now faced with harassment and threats from moneylenders, and two of them — a farmer and a worker — have already ended their lives.“In the case of Velukutty who jumped before a train on July 20, the police should charge moneylenders with abetment to murder,” said Muthalamthode Mani, general secretary of the Desiya Karshaka Samajam and state vice-chairman of Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh.

“The government had introduced the Kisan Credit Card scheme to prevent farmers from diverting their loans. The Kisan credit cards enable farmers to avail loans at nominal interest based on the area of their own or leased land and crop.. But the farmers who are unaware of these facilities often seek other options for loans,” said Mani.

“The lenders arrive at the crack of dawn to hand over money and collect interest amounts before the farmers or workers go to work. They are followed by women on two-wheelers who come to collect the repayment instalments for the money lent by multiple microfinance companies on practically every day of the week. Sooner than later, if they do not go to work, they are caught in a debt trap. The majority of families in Scheduled Caste colonies in the border areas are under their grip now. Sometimes, the collection agents visit the house when there are no male members,” said M Sahadevan, a neighbour of Kannankutty who hanged himself outside his house in Karinkulam near Pallasena on Monday.

“My father and forefathers were farmers who used to transport the produce to the markets in bullock carts. Somehow, I studied and secured a job. Kannakutty’s father Ramankutty Tharakan had five acres of agricultural land. My parents used to work in their farm but Kannankutty lost the land over the years. He had been working as a driver at a quarry for the last one decade but was out of job because the quarry was shut following the lockdown restrictions,” said Sahadevan.

Kannankutty had borrowed `70,000 from money lenders for sending his son to the Gulf. However, hardly had the son worked for one month, Covid first wave broke out and he had to return. Sahadevan had been paying `7,000 in weekly interest for the money borrowed.“The money lenders force the workers and farmers to deposit signed cheques and documents of their land holdings. It is the land which the lenders eye always,” Sahadevan added.

P V Vishnu, son of 56-year-old farmer Velukutty of Vallikode also has a similar story to tell. Three money lenders used to arrive at their house everyday and demand money or their 37 cents of land. “They had made my father sign a promissory note pledging the land if he couldn’t repay the amount,” said Vishnu.“My father called the moneylenders on July 20 morning and promised to give them `6 lakh by noon. It was done to prevent them from coming home and abusing us as they had been doing all these days,” said Vishnu.

The family members also said Velukutty was called to Palakkad South police station based on a complaint by the moneylenders and was forced to sign some documents after he stood his ground that he owed them only `40,000.

Usually, the cases filed against moneylenders under the Kerala Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act, 2012, are settled out of court. The complainants in most of the cases turn hostile, said a senior lawyer who has dealt with several such cases. “It may be due to threats, pressure from local political leaders or an assurance from the moneylender not to pursue the sale of property. Even when cheque leaves are stated to have been given by the complainant, they would retract the statement in court, saying it was issued for some other purpose or that he had forgotten to collect them back,” he said.

Caught in loan web

RECENT INCIDENTS

July 23: A farmer, Velukutty of Valikode, jumps before a train and ends life after moneylenders threaten him demanding C20 lakh or the transfer of 37 cents to their names.

July 26: A tractor driver, Kannankutty, commits suicide in his house after he is threatened by moneylenders and microfinance companies to repay C70,000.

Types of loans given by blade mafia

Spot Loan: C1,000 is collected as daily interest for C1 lakh loan till full principal amount is paid back.

Loans to small-time traders: C1 lakh given and the principal and interest are to be repaid in 120 days at C1,000 per day.

‘Jallivatti’, ‘Kaanthuvatti’ and ‘Metervatti’: These are loans given by moneylenders from Tamil Nadu (‘vatti’ means interest in Tamil) who stay in lodges in the border areas of Palakkad and disburse loans to households. They collect interest on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. The interest is C100 for every C1,000 loan per month.

Daily loans: These are mostly given to small-time traders and fish vendors. They are given small loans in the morning. For a loan of C3,000, only C2,700 is given but the full amount has to be repaid in the evening.

Microfinance groups: They lend money to women’s groups under joint liability schemes. Therefore, other members in the group will pressure the woman who has taken the loan if she defaults on repayment. The women who want household items and mobile phones are lured to such loans. The same women take loans from different companies and get entangled in a web of loans.