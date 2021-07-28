STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Missing while fishing near Idukki reservoir: Rescue workers recover 2nd person's body

The body of Binu K K, a native of Chakkimali, Kulamavu in Idukki district, was recovered from the Venganam area of the dam. His brother's body was found on Monday.

Published: 28th July 2021 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Idukki fisherman missing

Rescue personnel bring back body of missing fisherman in Idukki on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The rescue workers have recovered the body of a 36-year-old man on Wednesday, two days after the body of his elder brother was fished out from near the Idukki reservoir. The duo who had gone out fishing was reported missing since July 21.

The body of Binu K K, a native of Chakkimali, Kulamavu in Idukki district, was recovered from the Venganam area of the dam. His brother Biju K K, 38, was found on Monday. The duo was missing in the Kannamkayam area of the Idukki dam when they went fishing on July 21.

The brothers had spread the fishing net in the dam area last Tuesday evening (July 20) and went to collect the fish caught in the net the next morning. As they did not return even after Wednesday noon, their family members tried to contact them on their mobile. However, they were not unavailable on the phone too.

Following an alert by the family members, the police and the revenue officials under the leadership of Idukki Tahsildar reached the spot by Wednesday evening.
Since searching in the reservoir on canoes owned by local people was not possible due to strong currents in the dam, a boat owned by the Navy authorities in Kulamavu was deployed for the search operations. The search launched with the help of scuba teams from the Kattappana and Moolamattam fire units in the district also did not succeed.

Meanwhile, the boat and the mobile phones of the brothers were traced near the dam site last Thursday but they were nowhere to be found. On Monday, four days after the rescue operations, the body of one person was recovered, and two days later his younger brother's body was found from the water.

The 36-year-old's body will be shifted to the Idukki Medical College Hospital for post mortem, officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Idukki fisherman missing Idukki fisherman death
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp