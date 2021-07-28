STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police sending phone to Gujarat lab suspicious, Aisha Sultana tells Kerala HC

Aisha said she suspected that this was aimed at planting false and dangerous materials against her.

Published: 28th July 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Aisha Sulthana

Aisha Sultana

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sedition accused filmmaker Aisha Sultana told the High Court on Tuesday that her mobile phone and her brother’s laptop seized by Kavaratti police on June 25 had not been produced before the trial court till July 15. 

She alleged the devices were sent to a forensic laboratory in Gujarat despite there being similar labs in Kerala, Chennai and Hyderabad. Aisha said she suspected that this was aimed at planting false and dangerous materials against her.

Aisha said this in the affidavit filed in response to the Lakshadweep administration’s allegation that she was not cooperating with the probe and had deleted some text messages from her phone after the island police registered the case against her.

