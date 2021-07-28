STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Strict action would be taken in dowry harassment cases, creating awareness an option: Kerala CM

Vijayan mentioned this in the assembly while referring to the rising cases of dowry harassment and domestic violence in the state

Published: 28th July 2021 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said dowry related violence against women can be prevented by creating awareness against the menace and warned of strict action in such matters.

He mentioned this in the assembly while referring to the rising cases of dowry harassment and domestic violence in the state.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's recent fast against the practice of dowry was a Gandhian tactic of spreading awareness.

Between 2011-2016 there were 100 deaths, including suicides, due to dowry harassment and this number reduced to 54 in the period from 2016-2021, he noted.

In 2020 and 2021 there were six deaths each due to dowry harassment.

The CM provided the data in response to a query put to him during the Assembly session on the number of deaths reported in the state due to dowry harassment and domestic violence after Vijayan assumed office, number of cases registered and the action taken.

Vijayan also said the police are investigating each such case and strict action would be taken against the perpetrators.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala cm kerala dowry cases
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp