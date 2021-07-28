STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

TPR-based Covid curbs extended

The state government has decided to extend lockdown restrictions based on test positivity rate, during a Covid review meeting held on Tuesday.

Published: 28th July 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing

Image for representation. (File photo | Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to extend lockdown restrictions based on test positivity rate, during a Covid review meeting held on Tuesday. The decision was taken despite the fact that the number of new positive cases and TPR have only worsened since the restrictions came into force in mid-June. The state reported 22,129 new positive cases, which is the highest single-day spike since May 29.

The TPR also stood at 12.35 percent, which is higher than the last seven day average in TPR. Local bodies have been classified according to the TPR recorded in the area, to implement lockdown restrictions. At present there are 73 local bodies in category A, 335 in category B , 355 in category C and 271 in category D. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state would consider opening of textile showrooms by ensuring Covid protocol. The shop owners should arrange the opening with stipulated number of staff who have been vaccinated. There will be strict action against protocol violations, he said. He also said permission would be given to studios to open for few days in a week to facilitate applicants appearing of NEET examination. Opening of vocational training institutes will be considered without bringing trainees to the campus, he said. 

The chief minister said the state would demand more vaccines before Onam. The state at present has no stock for vaccination in public vaccination centres. Though fresh stock of 5 lakh doses are expected to arrive on Wednesday, it will be sufficient for just two days. If more doses come, we will be able to distribute 4 lakh doses in a day, chief minister said. He also said that the people coming to vaccination centres need not carry RT-PCR test result.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TPR COVID 19
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp