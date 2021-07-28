TPR-based Covid curbs extended

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to extend lockdown restrictions based on test positivity rate, during a Covid review meeting held on Tuesday. The decision was taken despite the fact that the number of new positive cases and TPR have only worsened since the restrictions came into force in mid-June. The state reported 22,129 new positive cases, which is the highest single-day spike since May 29.

The TPR also stood at 12.35 percent, which is higher than the last seven day average in TPR. Local bodies have been classified according to the TPR recorded in the area, to implement lockdown restrictions. At present there are 73 local bodies in category A, 335 in category B , 355 in category C and 271 in category D. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state would consider opening of textile showrooms by ensuring Covid protocol. The shop owners should arrange the opening with stipulated number of staff who have been vaccinated. There will be strict action against protocol violations, he said. He also said permission would be given to studios to open for few days in a week to facilitate applicants appearing of NEET examination. Opening of vocational training institutes will be considered without bringing trainees to the campus, he said.

The chief minister said the state would demand more vaccines before Onam. The state at present has no stock for vaccination in public vaccination centres. Though fresh stock of 5 lakh doses are expected to arrive on Wednesday, it will be sufficient for just two days. If more doses come, we will be able to distribute 4 lakh doses in a day, chief minister said. He also said that the people coming to vaccination centres need not carry RT-PCR test result.

