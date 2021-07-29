87.94% success rate in higher secondary examinations 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 3.28 lakh of the 3.73 lakh students who appeared for the state higher secondary Plus-two examinations have become eligible for higher studies.The success rate, 87.94%, is 2.81% higher than that of the previous year.

The exam was conducted from April 8 to 26, in the midst of the raging pandemic.A total of 48,383 students scored A+ in all subjects, with Malappuram having the highest number (6,707). Last year, the number of A+ holders in all subjects was 18,510.As many as 136 schools registered 100% pass compared to 114 last year. Of the 136, 11 were government schools, 36 were aided, 79 unaided and 10 special schools.

“Even though many major boards across the country cancelled examinations, the state went ahead and conducted the plus-two exams. For those students who were not able to qualify for higher studies, Save A Year (SAY) or improvement examination will be held,” General Education Minister V Sivankutty told reporters while announcing the results. Practical exams will also be held along with SAY exam for those students who couldn’t appear for the practical papers, he added.Of the 47,721 students who appeared for the plus-two exam from open school stream, 25,292 became eligible for higher studies (53% success rate). Last year, the pass percentage of open school students was 43.64.

The results of the second year Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) exam were a lso announced on Wednesday. Students who appeared for the VHSE exam in the modular scheme registered as success rate of 80.36%. In the NSQF (Regular) stream, 77.09% students became eligible for higher studies.

The success rate of private students who appeared for the VHSE exam in the modular scheme was 40.17%, Another 56.45% students who took the exam in Grading (Private) scheme became eligible for higher studies. As many as 10 government schools and five aided schools recorded 100% success rate. A total of 239 VHSE students secured A+ in all subjects.

The government has decided to increase higher secondary plus-one seats by 20% in northern districts (from Kasaragod to Palakkad) and by 10% in the remaining districts (Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram) to ensure that all students who pass the SSLC exam this year are provided admission.“After the increase, the state will have 4,00,899 plus-one seats in the higher secondary stream. We have made all arrangements so that all students who have passed the SSLC examination this year are able to secure admission,” Sivankutty said.The general education minister also urged people not to subject students, who had secured record success rate in the SSLC exam this year, to trolls on social media.