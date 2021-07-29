Assembly ruckus case: Chennithala claims victory, Congress to intensify protest against Sivankutty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the call for General Education Minister V Sivankutty’s resignation by the Opposition after the Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that he as well as MLA K T Jaleel and four other former CPM MLAs should face trial in the 2015 assembly ruckus case, it is a victory for former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. Congress state president and MP K Sudhakaran challenged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to oust the tainted minister.

As part of the UDF’s decision to intensify its protest against Sivankutty, the Congress will be taking out marches and stage collectorate dharnas across the state on Thursday. Chennithala had relentlessly pursued the case over the last four years in the High Court and later in Supreme Court. He had filed a caveat through his lawyer Ramesh Babu, urging the court to not allow the case to be withdrawn which has led the SC to rule that Sivankutty and other five CPM leaders have to face trial. If not for Chennithala’s fight, the case would have been pushed into oblivion. Like everyone, Chennithala too has asked Pinarayi to make Sivankutty resign.

He is not ready to let off Jose K Mani either, demanding to know the Kerala Congress (M)’s stand, considering that the ruckus in the assembly happened when LDF MLAs tried to prevent Jose’s father and then minister K M Mani from presenting the budget alleging he was corrupt. “The government’s decision to withdraw the case challenged the Constitution. Despite their best efforts to sabotage the case by pumping in crores of money for hiring lawyers, it didn’t happen because of my relentless fight for the past four years,” said Chennithala.

Talking to reporters at Kerala House in New Delhi, Sudhakaran too asked Pinarayi to show the courage and oust Sivankutty from his cabinet. He said when Sivankutty announced the Plus Two results in the afternoon, the students would hang their heads in shame on the tainted minister’s status.

4-YEAR PURSUIT

Ramesh Chennithala had relentlessly pursued the case over the last four years in the HC and later in SC. He had filed a caveat through his lawyer Ramesh Babu, urging the court to not allow the case to be withdrawn.