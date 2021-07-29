STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Day after Kerala HC rap, five held for tree felling

A Day after the High Court came down heavily on the state government for not arresting anyone in the multi-crore Muttil tree-felling case, the police nabbed five persons on Wednesday.

Published: 29th July 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA/KOCHI: A Day after the High Court came down heavily on the state government for not arresting anyone in the multi-crore Muttil tree-felling case, the police nabbed five persons on Wednesday.
Augustine brothers Anto, Josekutty and Roji --- the first, second, third accused in that order --- were arrested from Kuttippuram in Malappuram district and were taken to the police club in Aluva. Abdul Nazar and Aboobakker (70th and 71st accused respectively), both timber merchants, were nabbed from Sultan Bathery. The duo has been absconding since the incident came to light.

Sultan Bathery DySP Benny V V said all the accused were charged under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The government, meanwhile, informed the High Court about the  arrest of the first three accused. The state submitted it when the petition filed by the trio, seeking a directive to the police not to arrest them until their mother’s funeral is over, came up for hearing. The prosecution said the police will make arrangements to take them for the funeral. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tree felling Kerala High Court
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp