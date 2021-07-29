Day after Kerala HC rap, five held for tree felling

By Express News Service

KALPETTA/KOCHI: A Day after the High Court came down heavily on the state government for not arresting anyone in the multi-crore Muttil tree-felling case, the police nabbed five persons on Wednesday.

Augustine brothers Anto, Josekutty and Roji --- the first, second, third accused in that order --- were arrested from Kuttippuram in Malappuram district and were taken to the police club in Aluva. Abdul Nazar and Aboobakker (70th and 71st accused respectively), both timber merchants, were nabbed from Sultan Bathery. The duo has been absconding since the incident came to light.

Sultan Bathery DySP Benny V V said all the accused were charged under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The government, meanwhile, informed the High Court about the arrest of the first three accused. The state submitted it when the petition filed by the trio, seeking a directive to the police not to arrest them until their mother’s funeral is over, came up for hearing. The prosecution said the police will make arrangements to take them for the funeral.