Kerala CM Pinarayi turns down Opposition’s demand for Minister Sivankutty’s resignation 

The Opposition boycotted Assembly during zero hour after its demand for resignation of Minister V Sivankutty and its notice for an adjournment motion to discuss the issue was turned down. 

Published: 29th July 2021 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday defended the state government’s plea in the Supreme Court to withdraw prosecution proceedings against Minister V Sivankutty and five others who are accused of vandalism and destruction of public property on the Assembly floor during a Budget speech in 2015. 

Rejecting the Opposition’s demand for Sivankutty’s resignation, Pinarayi said the court had not held anyone guilty or taken anyone’s name in its verdict. The government’s attempt was to protect the privilege of legislators for their actions inside the Assembly, he said. 

Citing past incidents of violence in various state legislatures across the country, Pinarayi said the UDF had set a wrong precedent by registering a criminal case against six MLAs when it was in power. The Speaker had already taken action against the MLAs by suspending them, he reminded. 

Pinarayi said withdrawal of cases in similar incidents have happened during the UDF tenure as well. “Those who have withdrawn even corruption cases are now clamouring for the minister’s resignation. This can be seen only as a politically driven antics of the opposition," he said. 

Opposition boycotts Assembly 

The Opposition UDF boycotted Assembly proceedings during zero hour after its demand for resignation of Minister V Sivankutty and its notice for an adjournment motion to discuss the developments post the apex court verdict on the Assembly ruckus case was turned down. 

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan said a criminal offence committed in the Assembly cannot be justified by citing MLA’s privileges. He said the Chief Minister’s stance that Sivankutty need not resign was against morality and sends out a wrong message.

He also reminded the Chief Minister that discussing in the Assembly a case that has been disposed by the Supreme Court goes against the spirit of the apex court verdict. Like every ordinary citizen, the Chief Minister too is bound to accept Supreme Court’s verdict, he added. 

Earlier, Congress’ PT Thomas, who gave the notice for adjournment motion, reminded that the fifth accused in the Asembly ruckus case is now the state’s education minister. He urged Pinarayi to expel Sivankutty from the cabinet or else he will be seen as a bigger culprit by the people. 
 

