STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala gets 9.73 lakh Covid vaccine doses

 In a temporary relief to Kerala’s vaccine shortage, the state got 9.73 lakh more doses of Covid vaccine.

Published: 29th July 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a temporary relief to Kerala’s vaccine shortage, the state got 9.73 lakh more doses of Covid vaccine. Vaccination will resume at main centres from Thursday.  However, the available stock of vaccines will last only three or four days.

In the coming days, the state will need more vaccines, Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday.  The minister said the state received 9,72,590 doses of vaccine, including 8,97,870 doses of Covishield and 74,720 doses of Covaxin. Five lakh doses of Covishield reached Ernakulam by evening. 

As regards Covaxin, T’Puram received 25,500 doses, Ernakulam 28,740 and Kozhikode 20,480. An additional 1.48 lakh doses of Covishield will reach the state capital soon.

The vaccines reached the state late and the available doses are being taken to different vaccination centres, the minister said. The Union health minister has promised to give more vaccines to the state, she said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Covid vaccine
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp