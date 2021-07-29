Kerala gets 9.73 lakh Covid vaccine doses

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a temporary relief to Kerala’s vaccine shortage, the state got 9.73 lakh more doses of Covid vaccine. Vaccination will resume at main centres from Thursday. However, the available stock of vaccines will last only three or four days.

In the coming days, the state will need more vaccines, Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday. The minister said the state received 9,72,590 doses of vaccine, including 8,97,870 doses of Covishield and 74,720 doses of Covaxin. Five lakh doses of Covishield reached Ernakulam by evening.

As regards Covaxin, T’Puram received 25,500 doses, Ernakulam 28,740 and Kozhikode 20,480. An additional 1.48 lakh doses of Covishield will reach the state capital soon.

The vaccines reached the state late and the available doses are being taken to different vaccination centres, the minister said. The Union health minister has promised to give more vaccines to the state, she said.