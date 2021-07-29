STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala HC allows tech varsity to hold BTech exams

KTU had filed an appeal against the single judge’s verdict and said a large number of students had already appeared for the exams and prepared for the coming ones.

Published: 29th July 2021

Image for representation purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A division bench of the High Court on Wednesday permitted the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) to continue with the first and third semester BTech exams in offline mode. The bench issued the order while staying a single judge’s order cancelling the exams. 

KTU had filed an appeal against the single judge’s verdict and said a large number of students had already appeared for the exams and prepared for the coming ones. The prospects of several students could not be put at stake for eight students who had already appeared in the examinations held in physical mode earlier. The single judge’s order setting aside all the examinations conducted by KTU and also directing it to conduct further examinations online would jeopardise the interest of the students, who were waiting to appear for the examinations and complete the courses, the university said.

EXAMS RESUME TODAY
T’Puram: Following the HC directive, KTU has decided to go ahead with its exams. “All exams scheduled from July 29 will be held as per timetable,” it said. The revised date of the exam that was scheduled on July 28 but cancelled in the wake of the earlier order will be announced soon.

