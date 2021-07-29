Kerala HC rejects plea by Kitex-backed Twenty20 seeking police protection in panchayats ruled by them

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has rejected the petitions filed by presidents of the Aikkaranad, Kunnathunadu and Mazhunnur grama panchayats, where the Twenty20 party founded by the Kitex group promoters is in power, seeking police protection for them and members of the panchayat committees and standing committees.

The petition was filed by Deena Deepak, MV Nithamol and Bincy Baiju, presidents of Aikkaranad, Kunnathunadu and Mazhuvannoor respectively.

The petitioners submitted that they are not able to peacefully conduct the panchayat committee meeting, standing committee meeting, planning committee meeting, working group and grama sabhas because of threats from the opposition and their henchmen.

Members of the opposition, who are respondents in the case, submitted that the court may not pass an order for police protection indefinitely when there is no problem at all.

The government pleader submitted that as of today, there is no law and order problem. Whenever there is a law and order problem, the petitioners are free to approach the police and they will do the needful in accordance with the law.

The court, disposing of the petitions, held that whenever there is any apprehension of law and order issues, in connection with the meetings of the panchayats, the petitioners are free to approach the Station House Officer concerned and the Superintendent of Police, Ernakulam Rural, with a representation mentioning the date of the meeting and place. If such a representation is received, the Station House Officer and the SP, Ernakulam Rural, will do the needful to see that there is no law and order problem.

The court made it clear that opposition members of the panchayats are free to agitate against any policy decisions of the petitioners without creating any law and order problem and without obstructing the panchayat committee meetings.