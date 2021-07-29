STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kondotty man kidnapped, rescued after 16 hours

A hair collector, who was kidnapped by suspected drug addicts in Udma, was rescued after a 16-hour chase from Hassan in Karnataka, said Bekal DySP Sunil Kumar C K.

Published: 29th July 2021 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

kidnapping, kidnap

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: A hair collector, who was kidnapped by suspected drug addicts in Udma, was rescued after a 16-hour chase from Hassan in Karnataka, said Bekal DySP Sunil Kumar C K. The victim is Anwar of Kondotty in Malappuram district.Anwar, Nazar Neyan and their boss were staying at a lodge at Pallam in Udma.

They work for a fertilizer company and came to Kasaragod to collect hair from salons. Around 8.45 pm on Tuesday, a gang of seven young men barged into their room and picked up a fight with them, said police. They were looking to rob them but they did not have any money.

Around 12.15 am on Wednesday, the gang returned and took away Anwar and his bag, assuming it had money. “When they realised he did not have any money, they called his family and demanded `2 lakh for his release,” said Sunil Kumar.

The police were able to track them the gang to the highway heading for Bengaluru in a Hyundai Creta. Hassan police put up barricades at Hassan and Sakleshpur police started pursuing them when the Creta entered their limit. But when they saw the police at Hassan, the gang stepped on the gas and rammed into the barricade. Anwar was rescued and brought back to Udma.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kidnap
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp