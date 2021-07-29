Kondotty man kidnapped, rescued after 16 hours

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: A hair collector, who was kidnapped by suspected drug addicts in Udma, was rescued after a 16-hour chase from Hassan in Karnataka, said Bekal DySP Sunil Kumar C K. The victim is Anwar of Kondotty in Malappuram district.Anwar, Nazar Neyan and their boss were staying at a lodge at Pallam in Udma.

They work for a fertilizer company and came to Kasaragod to collect hair from salons. Around 8.45 pm on Tuesday, a gang of seven young men barged into their room and picked up a fight with them, said police. They were looking to rob them but they did not have any money.

Around 12.15 am on Wednesday, the gang returned and took away Anwar and his bag, assuming it had money. “When they realised he did not have any money, they called his family and demanded `2 lakh for his release,” said Sunil Kumar.

The police were able to track them the gang to the highway heading for Bengaluru in a Hyundai Creta. Hassan police put up barricades at Hassan and Sakleshpur police started pursuing them when the Creta entered their limit. But when they saw the police at Hassan, the gang stepped on the gas and rammed into the barricade. Anwar was rescued and brought back to Udma.